She's just a little over a year old, and baby Chanel has already made her runway debut!

That's right! Coco and Ice-T's baby girl hit the catwalk for the very first time during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, modeling some adorable baby clothes for Nike's Jordan brand athletic wear.

Of course, mommy and daddy were there by her side, wearing similar gear as they captivated all the exciting moments on social media and gave a play-by-play of the whole experience.