Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows
She's just a little over a year old, and baby Chanel has already made her runway debut!
That's right! Coco and Ice-T's baby girl hit the catwalk for the very first time during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, modeling some adorable baby clothes for Nike's Jordan brand athletic wear.
Of course, mommy and daddy were there by her side, wearing similar gear as they captivated all the exciting moments on social media and gave a play-by-play of the whole experience.
Chanel looked precious in a black and ride tracksuit with a white "Re2pect" shirt. She accessorized her look with a black and white bow in her hair and black and red Nike Jordan tennis shoes.
Ice-T matched his daughter in a similar jumpsuit with a "Re2pect" hat and red and black shoes, while Coco opted for skintight, leather leggings with sheer panels, the same white shirt as Chanel and red and black Nike high-tops.
Though her first time strutting the catwalk. this was far from Chanel's first time modeling. The baby has long been the muse for her mama's camera, always posing for photos on Instagram and Snapchat.
She's also done photoshoots for major milestones (like her first birthday) and is set to appear in Vintage NYC magazine soon!