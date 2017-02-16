Even some celebrities have found spas to be incredibly awkward. Especially when fans are involved.

In an interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday, Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany recalled a particularly weird moment while among a group of naked women at a spa.

"We're all naked," she said. "We're all in a cold plunge, which is like freezing polar water that you have to sit in for a minute. You go into the sauna, then you go into the hot plunge, then you go into the cold plunge. I was like freezing and holding my body and [this woman] was like, 'Uh, are you that Orphan girl?' I was like, '[shivering] Oh yes, yes I am,' and she's like, 'I heard that show's really weird.'"

"I was like, 'Yeah.' She's like, 'I haven't seen it.' I was like, 'Oh, that's fine, no worries,' like, covering my like, shriveling body parts," she said. "It was horrible."