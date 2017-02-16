Matt Damon Never Thought George Clooney Was Going to Have Kids

It was the question we all asked for what seemed like forever—would George Clooney ever have kids?

"It wasn't a question for many years—it was a total nonstarter," Matt Damon said at last night's Hollywood premiere of The Great Wall (in theaters on Friday). "But once he met [Amal] everything changed."

So Matt wasn't that shocked when George broke the news to him that Amal was pregnant with twins.

"I wasn't surprised when he told me," Damon said. "I'm extremely happy for them but once he met her, I had a feeling that was in the cards."

Too sweet!