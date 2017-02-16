Ali Mitton for Playboy
Did someone yell "diffindo"?!
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince actress Scarlett Byrne appears in the first issue of Playboy to feature nudes since the magazine banned them a year ago, and it appears someone has torn off her clothes. Though no magic was used in this photo shoot (we assume), it's safe to say the actress certainly didn't mind letting fans know that #NakedIsNormal.
In one black-and-white photo Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding world, stands on staircase in front of a gorgeous window wearing but a black top. She stares seductively into the camera, leaving little to the imagination as she puts her bare butt on display. In another black-and-white photo shared on Byrne's Instagram, the actress appears on a balcony posing in a silky sheet.
Ali Mitton for Playboy
"I'm very proud to be a part of the March/April issue of Playboy. I penned a short essay along with my pictorial titled, 'The Feminist Mystique'," Byrne wrote in the caption. "A big thank you to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for such a unique opportunity. #NakedIsNormal"
Playboy's Chief Creative Officer Cooper Hefner, son of Hugh Hefner, announced earlier this week that the magazine would be bringing back nudity, starting with its March/April 2017 issue. "I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake," Cooper explained. "Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking out identity back and reclaiming who we are."
He added, "This is a remarkably special moment personally and professionally that I get to share this issue of Playboy magazine with my Dad, as well as with readers. It is a reflection of how the brand can best connect with my generation and generations to come."
When CEO Scott Flanders announced the ban in March 2016, Cooper voiced his disagreement with the decision, calling it a "massive step back."