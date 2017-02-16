Did someone yell "diffindo"?!

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince actress Scarlett Byrne appears in the first issue of Playboy to feature nudes since the magazine banned them a year ago, and it appears someone has torn off her clothes. Though no magic was used in this photo shoot (we assume), it's safe to say the actress certainly didn't mind letting fans know that #NakedIsNormal.

In one black-and-white photo Byrne, who played Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding world, stands on staircase in front of a gorgeous window wearing but a black top. She stares seductively into the camera, leaving little to the imagination as she puts her bare butt on display. In another black-and-white photo shared on Byrne's Instagram, the actress appears on a balcony posing in a silky sheet.