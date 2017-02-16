Gwen Stefani Takes Blake Shelton to Disneyland and Discovers a Dating Deal Breaker

Gwen Stefani took Blake Shelton's virginity—his Disneyland virginity, that is.

The couple visited the Happiest Place on Earth in October ahead of their one-year anniversary. "He'd never been to Disneyland!" Stefani said on NBC's The Tonight Show Wednesday. "I was like, 'Your life is not even complete yet. Like, what are you doing?' I was nervous—because for me, obviously, I go anywhere. Like, I know I'm going to get hounded for pictures or whatever, but I don't mind. For him, he's not used to that. Like I said, he's in the woods most of the time."

"But we went and it was crazy," Stefani, 47, continued. "It was like a billion people there."

The couple visited both Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure, where they enjoyed several attractions including Alice in Wonderland, It's a Small World and Matterhorn Bobsleds.

"Did he do Space Mountain?" Jimmy Fallon asked.

"He won't do the roller coasters," Stefani replied. "That was almost a deal breaker for me." Blame Shelton's 6-foot-5 frame. "He doesn't fit in anything. We did go on Matterhorn," she recalled. "He did that one, but he barely fit inside the little thing his knees were up like this."

Fallon then revealed that his preferred attraction is It's a Small World.

"That's my jam. I love that one. That's my favorite. I bring the babies there, but clearly it's for me. 'Let's do it one more time! The babies want to go!' I'm so excited, like, 'Let's do it!'" the host, 42, admitted. "I'm crying. They're singing in different languages. I'm like, 'Oh, my God!'"

Fallon also teased the 40-year-old country music superstar for wearing a "1st Visit" pin on his flannel shirt, but Stefani came to her man's defense. According to the singer, "That's so cute!"

But the pop star didn't come on The Tonight Show just to embarrass her boyfriend. Stefani also explained why she was excited to return for Season 12 of The Voice with Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Shelton. "It is so inspiring. It's just music. The whole thing is just music. Either you're looking for a song to give to your team, or you're watching someone perform or you're hearing a voice. It's just full of music the whole time ,and it's just so inspiring. I love being there," she said. "This year, they lowered the age, so now it's really young kids. Just incredible, the talent!"

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

