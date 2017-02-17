When it comes to the PenaVega family, there's a whole lot of big time love to go around.

As Alexa PenaVega and husband Carlos PenaVega continue enjoying their new titles as mom and dad to baby Ocean, the couple is the first to admit that their son has only deepened their love.

"It's so cliché but you see this little thing that two people created and being able to see pieces of Carlos in Ocean…Ocean is so much like his daddy," Alexa shared with E! News exclusively at 102.7 KIISFM's Pick Your Purse Party. "I fall in love with this baby and then it just makes my love for my husband even stronger."

She continued, "I don't know how women or men do it alone with a newborn. Just having him has given me the extra push I've needed and I know it's the same for him. For him, he's pretty cute. Sometimes he can be a butthead, but I love him."