The cast of American Crime Story's third season is starting to take shape, and so far, it's good.
According to multiple reports, Darren Criss will be taking on the role of serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who was responsible for murdering fashion designer Gianni Versace outside his home in 1997. Edgar Ramirez (The Girl on the Train, Point Break, The Bourne Ultimatum), meanwhile, will be playing Versace himself.
The murder will be the subject of American Crime Story's third season, which will begin shooting next month and will alternate filming with the second season, focusing on the legal issues surrounding Hurricane Katrina. Both seasons will air next year. Versace will be based on the book Vulgar Favors, by Maureen Orth.
No other castings have been announced for Versace, though Ryan Murphy has said that Lady Gaga will definitely not be playing Donatella Versace despite rumors. So far, only Annette Bening has been cast in Katrina as Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, but Murphy has said that Courtney B. Vance, Sarah Paulson, and Cuba Gooding Jr.. will be back. Murphy is also working on a role for Sterling K. Brown.
American Crime Story will also eventually be taking on the Monica Lewinsky scandal. Sarah Paulson is attached to star in it, though Murphy says she will not be taking on the role of Hillary Clinton.
Just today, Criss wrapped filming on the Supergirl/Flash musical crossover episode, in which he also plays the bad guy, called the Music Meister. That episode of The Flash will air March 21 at 8 p.m. on the CW.
American Crime Story will return to FX in 2018.