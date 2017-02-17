Diane Sawyer once asked Britney Spears, "Is this as far as you're going to go?"

It was 2003 and a 21-year-old Spears, fresh off the release of her fourth studio album In The Zone, sat down with the journalist to review all that had transpired in her whirlwind career up until that point.

"I remember reading once, you said, 'I'm not gonna do that Madonna thing and try to shock everybody," Sawyer continued.

"Never say never," the then-single pop star responded with a smirk.