In four and a half seasons of Arrow, we've gotten very used to seeing Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) solve all of his problems as the Green Arrow.

When he became the mayor last year, it was almost funny, and it got funnier whenever we were reminded that oh yeah, Oliver Queen is also the mayor in his spare time. Tonight, we got to see Oliver actually be the mayor, and were surprised to find that he might actually be pretty good at it.

After a gunman attacked City Hall and killed several staffers, Oliver suddenly found himself in a position he hadn't really been in before. He could, of course, go after the gunman as the Green Arrow, but he also had a responsibility to address the city as the mayor and deal with the city's gun laws in an official capacity.

Not only did he do that by working to create new policies for the city, but he also personally talked down the gunman from causing more harm, all without putting his mask on.