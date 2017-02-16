If you're a celebrity, on any list be it A-, C- or F-, then at some point your personal life is going to be written about.

It may start out with a tweet, a sighting of you with someone who looks like they could be more than a friend. And then that could progress to an article, be it on a fan's Tumblr page or in the Los Angeles Times' entertainment section. Perhaps you'll continue to see this other person, enough so that you'll be considered a "couple." Maybe, you'll even marry that person.

And if you do, watch out.

Because to be a famous person in a relationship is to be someone who, at some point, will be the subject of a breakup rumor.

The proof that no one is safe came in October, when the National Enquirer put a national treasure of a couple in its crosshairs.