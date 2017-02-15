Kim Kardashian's Go-With-Everything Boot Is Far From Average

ESC: Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Team GT/GC Images

If you haven't noticed, there's a formula Kim Kardashian follows when it comes to her wardrobe.

Lately, however, she's been switching it up in small increments, but one key ingredient has stayed the same: the specific style of pointy-toed footwear.

No matter the outfit (whether she's dressed in head-to-toe Yeezy season 5 or she's rocking a striped Jacquemus blazer dress), the style star completes each look with either a lace-up, an ankle or a thigh-high boot with a sharply pointed toe.

ESC: Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Now before you start shopping the below similar options, there are a couple Kim K-approved tricks you should know about the shoe style.

Daytime Styling

For everyday looks, pair your pointy-toe boots with looser-fitting pants. The contrast between the tight-around-your-ankle boot and baggy pant leg will instantly elevate the ensemble—glamming up your casual outfit.

Nighttime Styling

When it comes to dressing up for dinner dates, play with lengths and throw on pointy-toe sock boots with something a little shorter! It's the cool-girl version of wearing plain ole heels.

ESC: Kim Kardashian, NYFW

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Personality-Packed Styling

This tip goes for really any time of day, but it's definitely for those who like to take risks with their wardrobe. Paired with super-tight leggings or your favorite jean shorts, belted thigh-high boots are a surefire way to be seen. They're the statement, so play down the other elements of your outfit to let them shine.

Shop the edgy options below, so you can put these styling tricks in motion!

ESC: Kim K Pointy-Toe Boots

Simmi London Rrez Black Suede Belt Thigh High Boots, $85

ESC: Kim K Pointy-Toe Boots

Yeezy Season 3 Mesh Ankle Boots, $1,269

ESC: Kim K Pointy-Toe Boots

H&M Ankle Boots with Pointed Toes, $50

ESC: Kim K Pointy-Toe Boots

Kendall and Kylie Finley Pointed Toe Block Heel Booties, $130

ESC: Kim K Pointy-Toe Boot

Public Desire Raya Pointed Toe Ankle Boots, $53

ESC: Kim K Pointy-Toe Boots

Aldo Puertosuarez, $80

ESC: Kim K Pointy-Toe Boots

Stuart Weitzman Straighten, $349

ESC: Kim K Pointy-Toe Boots

Fenty by Puma Sneaker Heel, $337

Can't wait to see what you do with them.

