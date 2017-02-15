Blake Lively Makes Her Daughter Wear These "Ugly Shoes"

Manolos or Louboutins, Valentinos or Choos...jellies or Uggs?
As her daughters' personal stylist, Blake Lively is responsible for these very important decisions.
"They don't have people dressing [them]. I dress them," said the actress at the Michael Kors show at NYFW. "I am their personal stylist. They are also their personal stylists."
It seems her eldest daughter, James, is already a style maven in the making, already sacrificing comfort in the name of fashion.
"'We were arguing over what shoes she gets to wear today," Blake said. "She wanted to wear jellies, like strappy jellies. And I was like, ‘It's 20 degrees outside. You can't wear jellies.' But she loves them."
Jason Winslow-Tom Meinelt Splash
Instead, the mom of two would rather outfit her daughters in warm Uggs (yes, the boots fashion editors have affectionately dubbed the ugly shoe). Mother knows best, after all—Blake is often spotted on set wearing a cozy pair during shooting breaks. Still, Ryan Reynolds' better half has to respect a strong sense of style.
"You wear Uggs when it's 20 degrees, and when it's warmer you can wear the strappy jellies. So, I put the jellies in my purse, so she could transition into them when she got indoors."
That is what we call compromise. Take Blake's advice and have both shoes in your arsenal. You are never too old to wear either, after all
Ugg Classic II Short, $160
Minnetonka Genuine Sheepskin Ankle High Pug Boot, Was $123.95, Now $58.47
Joie Laila Jelly Slide Sandals, Was $78, Now $62.40
Do Uggs and jelly shoes fit your adult style?