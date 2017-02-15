Believe it or not, not every pop culture fan is "Crazy in Love" with Beyoncé.
Earlier this week, guitar legend Carlos Santana made headlines after sharing a few thoughts about the singer's 2017 Grammys experience.
"With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modelling kind of music—music to model a dress," he shared with the Australian Associated Press. "She's not a singer, singer, with all respect to her."
Soon after, Carlos' Instagram page was flooded with bee emoji's by Beyoncé's fans known as the Beyhive. He would later clarify his comments on Facebook.
"My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies. My comment about Beyoncé was regretfully taken out of context," he explained. "I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyoncé and her family all the best."
Carlos' comments got us thinking of a few other celebrities who haven't exactly praised the singer. Beyhive, please don't hurt the messenger.
Kid Rock: In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, the "Cowboy" rocker admitted that he was "flabbergasted" by the attention Beyoncé receives. "Beyoncé, to me, doesn't have a f--king 'Purple Rain,' but she's the biggest thing on Earth," he told the publication. "How can you be that big without at least one 'Sweet Home Alabama' or 'Old Time Rock & Roll'? People are like, 'Beyoncé's hot. Got a nice f--king ass.' I'm like, 'Cool, I like skinny white chicks with big t-ts.' Doesn't really f--king do much for me."
Wendy Williams: How you doin' Beyhive? While the talk-show host prides herself on keeping it real during "Hot Topics" on the Wendy Williams Show, Wendy couldn't avoid the sting from Beyoncé fans when she criticized the singer's preview for Life Is But a Dream. "I am a Beyoncé fan. I'm going to be watching this documentary—because fortunately one of the TVs in our kitchen has closed captioning, so I'll be able to understand what she says," Wendy explained. "You know Beyoncé can't talk. Beyoncé sounds like she has a fifth-grade education. She can't talk."
Rachel Roy: After Lemonade came out, fans had one big question: Who is Becky with the good hair? Rachel decided to post a cryptic Instagram with the caption, "Good hair don't care" leading many Beyhive members to believe she was the subject in Bey's song "Sorry." The Beyhive attacked forcing Rachel to cancel appearances and speak out against bullying. "I respect love, marriages, families and strength," she wrote. "What shouldn't be tolerated by anyone, no matter what, is bullying, of any kind."
Keyshia Cole: When Beyoncé released her song titled "Bow Down/I Been On," Keyshia was not impressed. "Can't stand when people all self righteous when it's convenient it makes them look good. Lmao! But can still talk shit when convenient 2 FOH," she wrote on Twitter. "First 'Women need to Stick together' now b---hes better Bow. Smh. But it's all G! Chicks stay shooting the s--t. But when I speak my mind its a prob."
50 Cent: Soon after the 2015 Grammys, the rapper decided to share his thoughts on Beck beating Beyoncé for Album of the Year. "[Beck] produced [his] record, wrote the record — there's eleven producers on Beyoncé's album," 50 Cent shared with People. "Kanye being a producer and a writer should see that."