Believe it or not, not every pop culture fan is "Crazy in Love" with Beyoncé.

Earlier this week, guitar legend Carlos Santana made headlines after sharing a few thoughts about the singer's 2017 Grammys experience.

"With all respect to our sister Beyoncé, Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it's more like modelling kind of music—music to model a dress," he shared with the Australian Associated Press. "She's not a singer, singer, with all respect to her."

Soon after, Carlos' Instagram page was flooded with bee emoji's by Beyoncé's fans known as the Beyhive. He would later clarify his comments on Facebook.

"My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies. My comment about Beyoncé was regretfully taken out of context," he explained. "I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way. I wish Beyoncé and her family all the best."

Carlos' comments got us thinking of a few other celebrities who haven't exactly praised the singer. Beyhive, please don't hurt the messenger.