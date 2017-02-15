Have no doubt, the creators of Doubt have no intention of stringing you along.

By the time CBS' new legal drama, premiering tonight, reaches its first season finale, you will have answers to the series' central mystery surrounding the guilt of Billy Brennan (Steven Pasquale), the client Katherine Heigl's Sadie Ellis is starting to fall for. What might he be guilty of, you ask? Oh, just the 24-year-old murder of his girlfriend..

"You're going to know whether or not he's guilty or innocent," Joan Rater, who co-created the series alongside her husband Tony Phelan, promised reporters ahead of the premiere, before admitting that the pair found the inappropriate romance more intriguing than the answer over whether Billy did it or not. "So, here's what was interesting to us: The idea that you're a guy who's accused of something and arrested and you didn't do it—from your point of view. And you're stuck in jail—he was stuck in jail for four months—and his lifeline was Sadie. And they developed this deep friendship, this relationship that went beyond attorney-client, and that's a line, do you know what I mean...and I'm like, what if the line is blurred? What if? All those 'What if?'s came to play."