How Shay Mitchell Makes a Floral Maxi Work for Winter

Spring is (almost) here.

Just ask Shay Mitchell. The Pretty Little Liars actress showed up to day six of the fall 2017 NYFW in a stunning, printed Tory Burch dress with a lace-up detail, Gucci belt, black platform sandals (similar here) and striped fur coat (similar here). It's the perfect outfit for transitioning out of your winter wardrobe into brighter days!

Whether you're a California girl or a New York street style stunner, it's time to revitalize your wardrobe with spring essentials. Even though the weather hasn't quite warmed up to the idea of spring, you can easily start to weave your favorite trends into your winter look. Floral maxi dresses, tinted sunglasses and belts are a few eye-catching staples that have already made an impression.