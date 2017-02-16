How Shay Mitchell Makes a Floral Maxi Work for Winter

247PAPS.TV / Splash News
247PAPS.TV / Splash News
Spring is (almost) here.
Just ask Shay Mitchell. The Pretty Little Liars actress showed up to day six of the fall 2017 NYFW in a stunning, printed Tory Burch dress with a lace-up detail, Gucci belt, black platform sandals (similar here) and striped fur coat (similar here). It's the perfect outfit for transitioning out of your winter wardrobe into brighter days!
Whether you're a California girl or a New York street style stunner, it's time to revitalize your wardrobe with spring essentials. Even though the weather hasn't quite warmed up to the idea of spring, you can easily start to weave your favorite trends into your winter look. Floral maxi dresses, tinted sunglasses and belts are a few eye-catching staples that have already made an impression.
The key to Shay's look: a head-turning maxi dress. You can easily rock this style by pairing a statement dress with a fur coat and sunglasses (try round glasses or aviators for a '70s inspired look). For colder days, you can swap out the open-toe sandals for leather knee-high boots. On warmer days, leave the coat at home and opt for an oversized bag to complete the look.
Need a statement dress? Try our picks below!
Boutique Dia Floral Lace Waist Button Maxi Dress, $28; River Island Black Print Lace Panel Maxi Dress, $130; For Love and Lemons Floral Maxi Dress, $229
Follow us on Instagram and Snapchat at @StyleCollective for exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and live updates from New York Fashion Week!