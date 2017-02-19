The first episode of The Arrangement is here!

While you'll have to wait until March 5 to see the premiere on E!, you can watch the first full episode of The Arrangement online, right here, right now!

In this first episode of E!'s new scripted series, movie star Kyle West (Josh Henderson) meets budding actress Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) at an audition for his new movie. The pair quickly starts up a relationship, but Megan soon learns that there are a lot of strings attached to being involved with Kyle.