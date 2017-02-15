Serena Williams is returning to Sports Illustrated for its 2017 Swimsuit Issue, and she's stepping into uncharted territory!

The tennis GOAT opted for even sexier swimsuit options than ever before, going for a thong-style bottom for the very first time.

"I've never worn a thong bikini, so for that to be my first shot was like a shot of espresso for me because I had to wake up immediately," she explained in a behind-the-scenes clip of her SI shoot. "The thong is perfect, it really made me feel comfortable. I'm officially a thong girl now!"