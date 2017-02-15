Kate Upton has a message for young girls who see her on the cover of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
The model wears two skimpy bikinis and a barely-there monokini on three separate covers, marking the third time she has graced the cover of the annual publication. The issue hit newsstands Wednesday.
"It means so much to set an example in body image even though through my life I have to figure it out for myself and I think that something that's very important for me to tell young girls is, 'You know, you don't have to aim to be like me but aim to be like yourself because what makes us different is what makes us, us,'" Upton told E! News exclusively.
Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Upton last graced the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2013 and 2012. She said that she trained differently for her current covers, doing more weight training.
"It was all about being strong and being strong for my lifestyle, not for fitting in a certain dress size, and finding my perfect body for myself—'perfect' meaning, not actually perfect, but perfect that I can actually keep up with it and enjoy working out and eating healthy and then also really enjoy those cheat days!" she said, laughing.
Upton will later be taking part in fittings for a different type of outfit—a wedding dress! She and MLB star Justin Verlander got engaged in 2016. They have not set a wedding date and Upton told E! News they have also not started planning for the big day due to their busy schedules.
"I don't really know what kind of wedding we want yet," she added. "But it will definitely be unique to our relationship."