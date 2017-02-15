Kanye West Prohibits Press and Photos Moments Before Yeezy Season 5 Debut: Updating Live

Kanye West, Blond Hair

JosiahW / AKM-GSI

Looks like Kanye West is keeping Yeezy Season 5 exclusive to those inside Pier 59 Studios.

According to multiple postings on social media, the rapper-designer kicked out all credentialed press moments before the presentation was set to begin on Wednesday afternoon. Additionally, attendees were not allowed to take photos, video and post on social media. 

Sitting in the front row is Kim Kardashian, dressed head to toe in a burgundy sweatsuit. The E! reality star was photographed in New York City wearing the same outfit. Also in attendance is Vogue's Anna Wintour

Story developing... Check back for real time updates. 

