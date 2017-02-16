This Saturday, the highly anticipated Britney Ever After will finally debut on Lifetime. The sure-to-be-over-the-top biopic is going to be rife with juicy little tidbits and nostalgic moments, from her iconic first album to, hopefully, that snake dance at the 2001 VMAs. And don't even get us started on that soundtrack—it's already stuck in our heads.

But, if you'll give us this one grievance, we don't really give a you-know-what about all that stuff right now. Because we've just decided that we're tuning in for one thing and one thing only: The Britney and Justin saga. Maybe it was the release of that hilariously bad breakup scene that got us looking into the past, but we're pining over these two in a major way.

People can say we need to get over it, and maybe we do. They've both moved on, starting new families and marriages and careers. But we can't help but think about how they were, truly, the very picture of what an early 2000's It Couple should be. We've long given up on them getting back together (and honestly, nobody ever really wanted that), but it's worth revisiting their previous perfection, if only for historical purposes.