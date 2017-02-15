Are Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty the next Disney Channel power couple?

Cameron confirmed she's dating her Descendants 2 co-star in an interview with People published Wednesday. The news isn't likely to surprise their fans, as the actors have been flirting via social media since late 2016. Why come clean now? "We're keeping it to ourselves, because everything is just so more romantic and real when it's yours and it's private," the 21-year-old actress reasoned. "So, we are keeping the details to ourselves, but yeah, we're dating."

The actress, whose engagement to Liv and Maddie's Ryan McCartan ended in October, met on the set of their upcoming TV musical. But, according to Cameron, sparks didn't fly "right away."

"It was one of those natural evolutions," she added. "I'm going to stay tight-lipped about that."