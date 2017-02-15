Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Are Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty the next Disney Channel power couple?
Cameron confirmed she's dating her Descendants 2 co-star in an interview with People published Wednesday. The news isn't likely to surprise their fans, as the actors have been flirting via social media since late 2016. Why come clean now? "We're keeping it to ourselves, because everything is just so more romantic and real when it's yours and it's private," the 21-year-old actress reasoned. "So, we are keeping the details to ourselves, but yeah, we're dating."
The actress, whose engagement to Liv and Maddie's Ryan McCartan ended in October, met on the set of their upcoming TV musical. But, according to Cameron, sparks didn't fly "right away."
"It was one of those natural evolutions," she added. "I'm going to stay tight-lipped about that."
Cameron is based in California, while her beau is based in the U.K. It's not always easy being apart, but as the saying goes, distance makes the heart grow fonder. "It's not too bad. We are both working and we are busy humans. It's nice. We can chunk out visiting, and you work out the time difference. When I'm getting up, he's going to sleep, and it's nice. It's not too bad," Cameron said. '"We make an effort. It's interesting; things like that make you make an effort."
Of course, it helps that Doherty is a "lovely, lovely person."
Doherty also has a pretty good sense of humor. On Tuesday, the British actor decided to call someone else his Valentine. It all began when The Lodge's Luke Newton jokingly tweeted, "Will you be my valentine @thomasadoherty?" In response, the 21-year-old actor said, "It would be an honour to call you my Valentine's. I'm living a 12-year-old girls dream. Soz @DoveCameron."
How did Cameron take the news? She favorited Doherty's tweet, of course.