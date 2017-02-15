This could be the pregnancy announcement to end all pregnancy announcements!

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that they're adopting a baby from Africa. But the news gets even more exciting! They also announced that Lauren is pregnant with their first child!

"OH BABY! actually...BABIES! Our hearts are exploding with happiness for y'all to meet our new baby who we are bringing home from Africa soon who is also going to have a little brother or sister because, SURPRISE! there's a sweet baby in my belly too #adopting&pregnant #cominginhot2017," Lauren captioned her picture, which showed her and her musician husband holding onto gold balloons that spelled "baby".