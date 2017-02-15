"We get concerned when she is breaking her diet plan," Luke allegedly responded. "We have seen it happen multiple times...almost every day...it is also double concerning when the A list songwriters and producers are reluctant to give Kesha their songs because of her weight."

"She is working really hard," Cornia said. "And to get in trouble for drinking a Diet Coke and called out in front of the whole room when she's not there is not okay. If she were gaining weight or not losing I would totally get it. Everybody wants her to be the best she can be. But she is still a human being who has feelings and major insecurities and she is doing her very best and I would hope you could be supportive of that."

"Nobody was calling anybody out," Luke allegedly said. "We were having a discussion on how she can be more disciplined with her diet. There have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. This particular time it happened to be Diet Coke and turkey while on an all juice fast. We just want to see her stick to the plan for her benefit and the benefit of her career. Please help keep her on her diet. No need to respond any further."