Every year since 1964, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue arrives with, if not quite as much anticipation as the days when kids would rush home from school to see if their dad's copy was in the mail, then with still quite a bit of fanfare.

And every year, in recent memory at least, so begins the conversation about whether the SISI is an objectifying remnant of a Mad Men-era society in which men see pretty women as there for the ogling.

The debate over whether cultural institutions such as the SI Swimsuit Issue or beauty pageants or Playboy—which has brought nudity back, by the way—are helping or hurting women by showcasing skin in a way that's being counted on to titillate the opposite sex continues to rage. And often times those who would say (rightfully) that a woman's body is hers to govern as she pleases are the same ones who object to racy magazine covers or naked centerfolds—or, in this day and age, naked selfies or episodes of Girls or Game of Thrones.