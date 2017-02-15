Did The Weeknd Just Diss Justin Bieber's Skills in the Bedroom?

It looks like Justin Bieber and The Weeknd are in a full-blown diss war.
The Biebs has been publicly insulting Selena Gomez's current boyfriend, taking to social media and paparazzi to mock The Weeknd's music. But now it looks like the "Starboy" crooner is hitting back...hard. He recorded a verse on Toronto rapper Nav's new song called "Some Way," and in it The Weeknd sings, "I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f--k and my tongue game a remedy."
Many fans are wondering whether this is The Weeknd's response to Justin's multiple insults about his music, and if it is, he really took it to the next level by going after Justin's skills in the bedroom.
David Livingston/Getty Images, Steve Granitz/Venturelli/WireImage
We'll just have to wait and see if and how Justin chooses to respond to recent escalation. Selena, on the other hand, hasn't responded to any of Justin's efforts to undermine her boyfriend. Instead, she just keeps spending time with him!
The hot and heavy couple was spotted at 1Oak nightclub Sunday night for Rihanna's Grammys after-party. The duo arrived separately, but when it was time to call it a night they left together in the same car.
Unfortunately for Justin, a source told us that Selena and Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd's real name) are only getting more serious. "They are falling for each other," the insider shared, adding that the recording artists have discussed making things exclusive between one another.
The Weeknd "has told [Selena] how much he cares for her," according to the source, who adds that they have a "crazy connection" both mentally and physically.
"Abel is proud to have Selena by his side," the source mentioned.