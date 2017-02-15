Nope, #GrammysSoWhite is not a thing, according to Neil Portnow, president of the Recording Academy, which votes on the winners of the Grammy Awards.

Many people took to social media after the 2017 Grammys Sunday to accuse the group of racism after Adele beat Beyoncé to win the top awards, including Album of the Year. The latter star's sister Solange also voiced her criticism. Herbie Hancock is the most recent black artist to win the honor and had received it in 2008.

When asked if the thinks the Grammys show has a race problem, Portnow told Pitchfork in comments posted Tuesday, "No, I don't think there's a race problem at all."