Mario Sorrenti for V MAGAZINE
Bella Hadid is not afraid to bare almost all again, this time channeling one of the most famous supermodels in the world.
The 20-year-old poses for a NSFW photo shoot for V magazine's spring 2017 issue, which hits newsstands on March 9.
In one pic, she appears topless while looking over her shoulder and shows one of her nipples. In another one, she lies topless and on her stomach on a black couch. Both pics recreate images from Kate Moss' iconic 1993 ad campaign for Calvin Klein's Obsession fragrance.
Both photo shoots were shot by the same photographer—Mario Sorrenti.
Mario Sorrenti / Kate Moss
Sorrenti, who specializes in artistic nude photo shoots, had dated Moss during their time shooting the Calvin Klein Obsession ad campaign, which made her famous. The British supermodel was 17 years old at the time.
Moss, now 43, had recalled the experience in a rare interview in 2015.
"He was just like, 'I can see it, it's 'Obsession.' It was obsession—he was obsessed, I'd wake up in the morning and he'd be taking pictures of me and I'd be like, 'f--k off,'" Moss told ShowStudio. "I laid like that for like 10 days. He would not stop taking pictures of that."
The two broke up soon after the photo shoot took place.
"We split up after that," she said. "When you're in a relationship with a photographer and they start abusing that relationship and being like, 'I want you to do this, and I want you to do that,' and I'm like, 'No.'"
"I didn't want to work all the time, but he'd be like 'Get up on the roof, take your clothes off,' and I would think, 'F--k off!'" she added.