Adam Levine can't wipe away that fatherhood glow!
Fans got their first look at Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo's baby girl Dusty Rose Levine at his Walk of Fame ceremony last week, and no one could get enough. The adorable baby, who was born four months ago, stole the show as her model mom and musician dad helped her waddle around the new star. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Adam admits his daughter is the cutest.
"Who would think that you and a supermodel would make a gorgeous baby like that?" host Ellen DeGeneres jokes.
"[Dusty's] so unbelievable," the "Cold" crooner and Maroon 5 frontman gushes. "I'm so in love with her. It's great."
The Victoria's Secret Angel shared a photo of her daughter staring into the camera at Adam's ceremony and wrote, "My tiny little cabbage patch kid found the camera today LOL."
But it was Adam's speech that made our eyes misty.
"I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world," he said in a speech. "I am one of the luckiest people who's ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most and so, I thank all of those people. I can't do it individually, but I thank you all."
The Voice coach also opens up to Ellen about life on set with Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, which he says can add a strange element to filming.
"Blake and Gwen's whole thing is weird because coaches are dating and it's weird," Adam notes, adding that he often pokes fun at the country crooner because he sits next to Gwen.