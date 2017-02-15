Adam Levine can't wipe away that fatherhood glow!

Fans got their first look at Adam and wife Behati Prinsloo's baby girl Dusty Rose Levine at his Walk of Fame ceremony last week, and no one could get enough. The adorable baby, who was born four months ago, stole the show as her model mom and musician dad helped her waddle around the new star. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Adam admits his daughter is the cutest.

"Who would think that you and a supermodel would make a gorgeous baby like that?" host Ellen DeGeneres jokes.