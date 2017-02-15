"I never said that." That's an excuse made generally when people are cornered with gossip or drama. They may have said "that," but really there's no way to prove it in most cases. Except The Real Housewives, in this case The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Roll the tape!

The latest drama for RHOBH involves Lisa Rinna, Eden Sassoon, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards, and Kim's sobriety. Kim hasn't been a full cast member in two seasons. Eden and Rinna's conversation about Kim and Kyle's relationship made its way to Kyle via Lisa Vanderpump. When finally confronted about it, Rinna said she didn't remember any of it at all. It's on tape.