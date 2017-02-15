Kim Zolciak-Biermann Grabs Kroy Biermann's Crotch and Daughter Brielle Is Pretty Grossed Out

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller

Kim Zolciak, Troy Biermann

Brielle Biermann / Snapchat

"WTF" indeed.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann got a little too frisky while posing for a Valentine's Day pic in front of photographer and daughter Brielle Biermann. The Don't Be Tardy star and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum grinned and playfully grabbed her hubby's crotch and the 19-year-old was predictably grossed out.

"Goodbye," Brielle said, as seen in a video she posted on her Snapchat. "What the f--k!"

She also captioned the image, "WTF."

Photos

Real Housewives Transformations

Kim also posted images from her ultra PDA with her husband on her Snapchat and Instagram.

The two had gone out to dinner at the South City Kitchen Midtown restaurant in Atlanta. The reality star wore an off-the-shoulder black mini dress and hot pink pumps while Kroy sported an all-black suit.

"Had the best dinner date with my ♥ God thank you for my blessings! ♥ 6th Valentine's Day together @kroybiermann #ParkingGarageSteps," she added.

Kim Zolciak, Troy Biermann

Brielle Biermann / Snapchat

Kim Zolciak, Troy Biermann

Brielle Biermann / Snapchat

Brielle and sister Ariana Biermann, 15, are Kim's daughters from a previous relationship. Kroy adopted the girls three years ago.

He and Kim, who wed in 2011, are also parents to KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3.

