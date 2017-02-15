Could this be any more perfect?

Maksim Chmerkovskiy finally gave fans their first look at baby boy Shai, whom he welcomed with Peta Murgatroyd on Jan. 4. The Dancing With the Stars pro's Valentine's Day tribute to his family will make your heart swell with joy. Happy V-Day to my absolute number one ❤," he wrote on Instagram. "Thank you, I love you and I'm in love with us...#Family #babyChmerkovskiy #HappyValentinesDay."

It doesn't get any cuter than that.

The adorable photo features Peta and Maks lying in bed with Shai on top of his dad, so fans can only see his the back of his head and his body wrapped up in a soft-looking blue jacket. Clearly, this family has gotten into the comfortable swing of things.