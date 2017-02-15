Gwen Stefani Jokes Blake Shelton "Forgot" About Valentine's Day

As if Blake Shelton would ever disappoint Gwen Stefani!

Today's Carson Daly and Matt Lauer were interviewing Stefani about Season 12 of The Voice Wednesday when the conversation turned towards Valentine's Day with Shelton. "We weren't together. I was here and he was in Oklahoma. He forgot!" she said. "No, just kidding. I got some beautiful flowers and lots of texts. It was fun." Well, as fun as spending the romantic holiday in separate states can be. "I mean, you know..." she said. "I'm in New York and he's in Oklahoma."

When Shelton's flowers arrived Tuesday, she documented the moment on Snapchat. "Wee! Wow, that's pretty," the pop star gushed. "Who's that for?" At first, she wasn't sure who the floral arrangement was from. "Um, no card?" she asked. Once the 47-year-old "Make Me Like You" singer figured it out, she thanked Shelton before beginning press for Revlon.