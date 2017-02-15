Metallica and Lady Gaga powered through a malfunctioning microphone Sunday night to give the 2017 Grammys one of the liveliest performances of the evening, but afterwards it wasn't smooth sailing.

Lars Ulrich, the drummer for the heavy metal band, appeared on The Late Late Show Tuesday and told host James Corden that lead singer James Hetfield acted like a professional onstage, but once the performance ended it was a very different situation.

"Well, in the heat of the battle you're out there you're playing when it's a technical issue you don't really know is it going to the house, is his vocals gong to the truck?" Ulrich explained. "Maybe it's the monitors, so you just gotta keep playing."