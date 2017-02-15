Jimmy Fallon has a new job during Fashion Week.

Kendall Jenner stopped by The Tonight Show Tuesday and opened up to the late-night host about her side gig as a photographer, capturing stars such as Sienna Miller and Kaia Gerber for Love magazine. But her favorite pastime also includes taking snapshots of her family, including taking adorable black-and-white photos of North West.

Jealous, Jimmy wanted to be part of Kendall's portfolio, so he asked her if she'd be willing to photograph him. Although she didn't have her go-to camera, she did have her brand-new Contax (that looked like it's straight out of the '80s). Jimmy started out with some beginner poses, daintily placing his head in his hands as he sat at his desk.