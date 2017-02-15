Kate Upton is once, twice, three times a lady—a lady who's covered the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, that is. After being named Rookie of the Year in 2011, she scored two covers back-to-back in 2012 and 2013. This year's edition of the magazine is about age inclusion and body diversity—issues that mean a lot to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit editor MJ Day and Upton.

To celebrate the honor, Upton appears on three separate covers.

Jimmy Kimmel debuted them on his eponymous late-night show Tuesday night.

"We didn't start off with the idea of three covers, regardless of who was on the cover. But when Kate was actually shooting, we were trying so many different looks on her and each photo was coming back just as great as the next," the editor says. "It's a full circle moment for us. We started Kate in her career, and you know, we watched her grow and become not only this worldwide, superstar phenomenon; she changed the direction of the modeling industry."