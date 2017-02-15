"She's not the girl under the floor anymore, that's for sure."

Octavia Blake's (Marie Avgeropoulos) transformation on The 100 from secret second child to hardened assassin has been heartbreaking to watch over the past season or so, and in tonight's episode, she continued to prove that she's not messing around—though she does still have a soft spot.

After the death of her boyfriend, Lincoln (Ricky Whittle) last season, Octavia basically disowned her fellow sky people and her brother, Bellamy, to fully embrace everything she had learned from Indra (Adina Porter). As we learned tonight, no matter what else is happening among the clans, Indra will always be what's most important to her.