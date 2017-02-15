We're just going to guess that no one in the Hughes family is going to be invited back to the Grammys any time soon.

In this week's episode of Life in Pieces, Tim (Dan Bakkedahl) gets backstage passes to the Grammys, thanks to his patient, singer Charlie Puth. He takes his daughter, Samantha (Holly Barrett), in order to impress her, but in our exclusive sneak peek above, she seems a lot more mortified than impressed when a leather-clad Tim sneaks them into Puth's dressing room and starts breaking things and singing about his underwear (which is plaid).

Then, Puth shows up, and things only get worse from there.