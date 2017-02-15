Arrow has been hinting for a while now that Rene (Rick Gonzalez) has a secret, very un-Wild Dog past, and tonight we're finally going to find out what that past is. And you can probably be sure that since it's coming in the episode centered around a debate over gun control, it's probably not going to be a happy one.

In this exclusive sneak peek of the flashback story in tonight's episode, Rene and his wife come to blows when he wants to carry a gun just to take their daughter, Zoe, to a hockey game. He wants to protect his daughter in a bad neighborhood, but his wife doesn't think that's what the gun was supposed to be for.

This is just the beginning of Rene's story that unfolds in "Spectre of the Gun," but since, you know, this is Arrow, you can probably guess that something's going pear-shaped at some point.