Third time's a charm is an old adage that can be applied to many things, but it works well when it comes to celebrity marriages.

Sure, Hollywood marriages have become known for their short-lived tenures, but that certainly doesn't stop anyone from trying again...and again. But it's nothing to be ashamed about—some celebrities just love being in love, so they open up their hearts and souls to more than one person in the hopes that it will finally be The One. So who are the stars that continuously fall head over heels?

Here are seven celebrities who've tied the knot (or have gotten engaged) three or more times: