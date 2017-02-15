You're going to heart this award show announcement.

With less than three weeks until the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, event organizers dropped a huge announcement to fans Wednesday morning.

On the heels of their individual 2017 Grammys performances, Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry will take to the stage for music's upcoming award show.

But wait, there's more!

The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Big Sean will join previously confirmed performer Bruno Mars at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for a show fueled by the fans.