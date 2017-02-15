Getty Images
Getty Images
You're going to heart this award show announcement.
With less than three weeks until the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards, event organizers dropped a huge announcement to fans Wednesday morning.
On the heels of their individual 2017 Grammys performances, Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry will take to the stage for music's upcoming award show.
But wait, there's more!
The Chainsmokers, Shawn Mendes, Thomas Rhett, Noah Cyrus and Big Sean will join previously confirmed performer Bruno Mars at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., for a show fueled by the fans.
"The biggest artists in music show up each year," this year's host Ryan Seacrest shared. "iHeartRadio reaches hundreds of millions of people across the country every day, so this is an opportunity for the fans to have a voice in who's the best and brightest, and the artists, in turn to show their appreciation."
The On-Air With Ryan Seacrest host added, "It's always a lively celebration and an evening of special performances and appearances."
Just last month, nominations were announced for the show. Drake leads the night with an impressive 12 nominations followed by The Chainsmokers with 11 .
Perhaps one of the most buzzed about categories is the Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell. The Beyhive, Selenators, Little Monsters, Katy Cats, Harmonizers and Beliebers are just some of the nominees in a category that always comes down to the final votes.
Fans can find out the winners plus watch all the performances when the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards air March 5 on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.