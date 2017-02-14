Oh how the tables are turning.

Just last week we were worried that Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) was too perfect of a man on This Is Us, and tonight, his flawless facade started to fall apart a bit. Turns out his support of his wife going on tour with her band was not exactly unwavering, and the resulting fight between Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) almost made Jack unappealing, for once.

At first, to Rebecca, he acted as if everything were great. He was happy to play single parent for a month while she went on tour, and was even joking that he has met their kids before and knows a little bit about how to take care of them. Then, Jack unleashed his real feelings to Miguel (Jon Huertas).

"How the hell is she going on tour?" he wondered. "I mean, I could deal with the piano bar a couple nights a week, but a tour? I mean, who does she think she is, Janice Freakin' Joplin?"