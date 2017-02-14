You're Doing It Wrong: Nail Cuticle Cutting

Scenario: You're at a nail salon. The manicurist asks if you'd like your cuticles cut or pushed back—what do you do?

If you're indifferent or the technician automatically cuts your cuticles without asking, you may have a problem. It's not a matter of gorgeous digits—à la Bella Hadid at the Carolina Herrera show (she's wearing Zoya Rue and Pandora, by the way)—it's about overall nail health.

"Avoid cutting cuticles," said Zoya Creative Director Rebecca Isa. "They are there to protect the nail, and cutting can lead to infections."