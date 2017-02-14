PapGossip.com/AKM-GSI
Kimye is feeling the love this Valentine's Day!
Kim Kardashianand Kanye West celebrated the holiday in each other's company with a fun-filled dinner date at Carbone in New York City. Kim rocked a high-waisted velvet maxi skirt, midriff-baring bandeau and oversized puffer jacket while her man kept it casual in a brown leather bomber, jeans and white tennis shoes.
The duo arrived to the celeb-loved Italian restaurant together on Tuesday evening, a day before the rapper-designer will unveil his latest creative project for New York Fashion Week, Yeezy Season 5.
As E! News exclusively reported, Kanye organized quite a special day for his wife of nearly three years. Despite being "very occupied" planning the show, a source shared he surprised Kim with roses and jewelry. "They are in a happy place," our insider shared.
Before heading to dinner, the "Ultralight Beam" rapper had one more major surprise for Kim—a massive floral wall! The E! reality star revealed the lavish present on Snapchat, a floor-to-ceiling display of white roses and orchids.
Meanwhile, Tyga gifted Kylie with not only one bouquet of roses, but a massive floral display shaped like a heart. The makeup mogul shared videos of the thoughtful present on Snapchat, and later on the lovebirds caught breathtaking views of New York City on top of the Empire State Building.
"Happy Valentine's," the 19-year-old captioned a photo of the duo sharing a sweet smooch in the sky. Tres romantique!
As for Khloe Kardashian, she too got in the festive spirit thanks to none other than beau Tristan Thompson, Kourtney Kardashianand Scott Disick. The Revenge Body star, who is currently spending V-Day in Cleveland with the NBA star, took to Snapchat with a sweet look into the roses she received from the most important people in her life.
"How cute is Kourt sending me flowers to Cleveland? And then you know my baby just outdoes everyone and he's just so cute and perfect. And even the Lord sent me some flowers," Khloe gushed.
As for how KoKo is celebrating her six-month courtship with Thompson, she recently revealed a few details during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I am going to be in Cleveland with Tristan," she shared with Ellen DeGeneres. "He actually has a game on Valentine's Day so I will be with him after the game. I'll probably cook dinner, have food waiting for him when he comes home."
"Maybe look a little sexy," Khloe then teased.
Love is certainly in the air!
