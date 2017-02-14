Amanda Bynes is fighting back against unauthorized claims she is engaged and pregnant.

The former child star returned to Twitter following almost six months of silence to set the record straight after a separate Twitter and Instagram account rumored to be used by Bynes sparked speculation.

"I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down," she tweeted Tuesday. Amanda shortly followed up, "I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down."

The last time Bynes actively used Twitter was August 2016, where she once again asserted her social media sovereignty.