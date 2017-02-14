There's a whole lot of love in the Lachey household this Valentine's Day.
As Nick Lachey celebrated the romantic day with his wife, Vanessa Lachey decided to share brand-new video of the couple's newborn.
"My Funny Valentine," Vanessa wrote as her baby boy slept on mom's lap. "#PhoenixRobert"
On the night before Christmas, the couple welcomed their third child into the world. While they shared a photo of Phoenix's hands on social media, fans haven't been able to see his handsome face until now.
"It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle," she wrote while announcing the delivery. "Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5."
While the couple's three children will likely keep this pair busy on Valentine's Day, Nick was able to squeeze in some time during the day to share a thoughtful message to his wife.
In a throwback photo from what appeared to be their wedding day, the 98 Degrees member expressed gratitude for his partner.
"Happy Valentines Day to the best mother, wife, and friend I could ever ask for!!" he wrote to his followers. "Love you kid!!"
And for those wondering how this Hollywood couple makes it work, Vanessa recently shared some insight into their lives together.
"I one-thousand percent know I couldn't have done this without him," she told E! News. "And that's why I married the guy. It's a partnership and when he's busy in New York, I'm on mommy duty one-hundred percent and when he comes back, we share the duty and when I'm doing stuff he's on daddy duty one-hundred percent."