There's a whole lot of love in the Lachey household this Valentine's Day.

As Nick Lachey celebrated the romantic day with his wife, Vanessa Lachey decided to share brand-new video of the couple's newborn.

"My Funny Valentine," Vanessa wrote as her baby boy slept on mom's lap. "#PhoenixRobert"

On the night before Christmas, the couple welcomed their third child into the world. While they shared a photo of Phoenix's hands on social media, fans haven't been able to see his handsome face until now.

"It's a very Merry Christmas indeed! We had our Christmas Miracle," she wrote while announcing the delivery. "Phoenix Robert Lachey decided to show up early and was born on Christmas Eve. Mommy, Daddy, Camden & Brooklyn LOVE You very much! #LacheyPartyOf5."