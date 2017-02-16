Ranella's got a little crush!
In this sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Kardashian, the aspiring singer is ready to start her weight loss journey with the guidance of celebrity trainer Corey Calliet, who works with actors Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega and Lance Gross.
But upon their first introduction, it's clear his muscles have already mesmerized her. "Oh my god!" Ranella exclaims. "That's the person that's going to train me? Corey is just sexy!"
Despite her attraction, Ranella is visibly nervous about her first session, and it doesn't help that Corey immediately calls her out for wearing a plastic "sweat bag" over her exercise gear.
"Someone told that I can love five pounds in one day with this sweat bag because it's going to make me lose water weight," she explains.
Corey then makes a confused expression before setting her straight. " You're going to lose some water then you're going to get some water and put right back on your body," he says. "We're going to do it the right way. I want to burn a whole lot of fat. Let's take that off. You don't need that."
But Ranella has other ideas. "He should take his shirt off and that will motivate me!" she suggests.
Next, it's time for the moment of truth as Corey asks Ranella to step on the scale. "We got to start somewhere," he tells her.
