Ranella's got a little crush!

In this sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Kardashian, the aspiring singer is ready to start her weight loss journey with the guidance of celebrity trainer Corey Calliet, who works with actors Michael B. Jordan, John Boyega and Lance Gross.

But upon their first introduction, it's clear his muscles have already mesmerized her. "Oh my god!" Ranella exclaims. "That's the person that's going to train me? Corey is just sexy!"

Despite her attraction, Ranella is visibly nervous about her first session, and it doesn't help that Corey immediately calls her out for wearing a plastic "sweat bag" over her exercise gear.