Mandy Moore Will Have Two TV Shows Thanks to Tangled: The Series' Season 2 Renewal

Rapunzel better keep taking that biotin.

Tangled: The Series has officially been picked up for a second season, Disney Channel announced on Wednesday. But wait, you may be asking, I don't even remember seeing the first season of the animated series based on the 2010 film.

Well, that's because it hasn't even premiered yet: Tangled: The Series premieres Friday, March 24, with Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi will officially be back in action as Rapunzel and Eugene (formerly Flynn Rider).

And fans won't even have to wait that long to be reunited with the Tangled crew, as Disney Channel is set to debut the new original movie, Tangled Before Ever After, on Friday, March 10. 

Moore and Levi recently reunited to record an adorable video in an attempt to tease fans about their characters' highly anticipated returns. "Songs and adventure and everything in between," This Is Us' Moore is able to say in between her giggle fits, also adding, "I feel like you get to know mom and dad a whole lot better, because  family is important." As for the whole name-change with Levi's character, the Chuck star said, "And Flynn is now Eugene, but he's also still kind of Flynn, isn't he?" 

Tangled: The Series will take place between the events of the 2010 movie and the start of the 2012 short film, Tangled Ever After, and follow Rapunzel on her adventures as she acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom of Corona and its people.

Tangled: The Series will debut on Friday, March  24 on Disney Channel, with the original movie, Tangled Before Ever After premieres on Friday, March 10. 

