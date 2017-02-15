And fans won't even have to wait that long to be reunited with the Tangled crew, as Disney Channel is set to debut the new original movie, Tangled Before Ever After, on Friday, March 10.

Moore and Levi recently reunited to record an adorable video in an attempt to tease fans about their characters' highly anticipated returns. "Songs and adventure and everything in between," This Is Us' Moore is able to say in between her giggle fits, also adding, "I feel like you get to know mom and dad a whole lot better, because family is important." As for the whole name-change with Levi's character, the Chuck star said, "And Flynn is now Eugene, but he's also still kind of Flynn, isn't he?"

Tangled: The Series will take place between the events of the 2010 movie and the start of the 2012 short film, Tangled Ever After, and follow Rapunzel on her adventures as she acquaints herself with her parents, her kingdom of Corona and its people.