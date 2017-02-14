All is not lost yet, but here's some friendly advice to Justin Bieber: Man up, kid. Man up fast.

We get that it can feel like the worst thing in the world when your ex starts dating someone new, even if you haven't even dated that person for months, if not years. Even if it's not a matter of the heart anymore, such a thing can still be super rough on the ego.

And we're talking from the perspective of people who have exes that the world couldn't care less about. When your ex is Selena Gomez and her new man, The Weeknd, is one of the hottest entertainers around, kinda like you only less pocked by scandal...

Ouch.

But that's all the more reason why it's time for Bieber to put on his big-boy pants.