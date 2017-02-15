Best female lead contenders include Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Natalie Portman (Jackie).

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), David Harewood (Free in Deed), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Jesse Plemons (Other People) and Tim Roth (Chronic) are up for best male lead.

Moonlight will be honored with the Robert Altman Award.

Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host the show, which will be broadcasted live on IFC starting at 2 p.m. PT on Feb. 25.

And then the following day, the Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.