Taraji P. Henson, Kirsten Dunst and Kate Beckinsale to Present at the Independent Spirit Awards
by
Marc Malkin
|
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The end of award season is just around the corner.
With that in mind, I can now exclusively report that Taraji P. Henson, Kirsten Dunst, Kate Beckinsale, Janelle Monáe, Issa Rae and Aubrey Plaza have signed on to present at the 32nd Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 25.
They join previously announced presenters Jon Hamm, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo, Édgar Ramírez and Danny McBride.
American Honey, Chronic, Jackie, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight are nominated for best feature.
A24 Films
Best female lead contenders include Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Sasha Lane (American Honey), Ruth Negga (Loving) and Natalie Portman (Jackie).
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), David Harewood (Free in Deed), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Jesse Plemons (Other People) and Tim Roth (Chronic) are up for best male lead.
Moonlight will be honored with the Robert Altman Award.
Nick Kroll and John Mulaney will co-host the show, which will be broadcasted live on IFC starting at 2 p.m. PT on Feb. 25.
And then the following day, the Oscars will be handed out at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
